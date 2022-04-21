Lincoln has a handful of electric vehicles in the works and has previewed design details bound for them with the Star concept. The first of the new EVs is expected to be an Aviator-like SUV due around 2024.

BMW has a redesigned 7-Series headed to showrooms later this year, including in electric guise. While the first electric 7-Series will top out at 536 hp, a more potent version has been announced and is promised with over 600 hp.

Land Rover is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next is likely to be a hardcore Defender. We have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype for the new Defender variant testing hard at the Nürburgring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lincoln Star concept plots a new course for Lincoln’s electrified ambitions

BMW 7-Series to spawn more powerful M760e plug-in hybrid and i7 M70 electric versions

2024 Land Rover Defender SVX spy shots and video: Hardcore V-8 off-roader spotted

Affordable EVs? Compare specs, prices, range of electric crossover SUVs

McLaren may be considering former exec at Ferrari and Porsche for CEO of supercar arm

Preview drive: 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover reboots brand's EVs from the inside out

Mullen announces US battery plant, Dragonfly sports car

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

Carlos Sainz's F1 contract with Ferrari extended through 2024

First drive review: 2023 Toyota BZ4X EV is set as the sideshow but upstages hybrid headliners