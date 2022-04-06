The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5 crossover, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched an SL powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The engine makes 381 hp on its own but can receive a temporary 14-hp boost from a mild-hybrid system. It also features turbocharger technology found in Mercedes' Formula One race car.

Lamborghini launched the Aventador Ultimae last year to mark the end of the Aventador's run. The car's successor has already been spotted testing. The very last Aventador Ultimae coupe is up for grabs, with Lamborghini planning to auction it together with an NFT developed with artists Steve Aoki and Krista Kim.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots: Rise of the electric hot hatch

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43 arrives with 4-cylinder engine, electrified turbo

Last V-12 Lamborghini coupe sans electrification is up for auction

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX matures into a righteous punk

Alfa Romeo plans electric Giulia, BMW X5 rival

NHTSA investigates LG batteries behind EV recalls for GM, Hyundai, others

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 spy shots and video: Minor update planned

2022 Kia Stinger review

2023 Lexus RZ electric crossover coming with a yoke on April 20

CATL improves cell-to-pack tech, claims advantage over Tesla 4680 cells