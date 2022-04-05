Germany's ByKolles is the latest to reveal a Le Mans Hypercar race car designed for the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Interestingly, the car carries the branding of historic British racing team Vanwall, though it isn't entirely certain whether the car will actually race under that name.

Koenigsegg has revealed its first working prototype for the Gemera. In case you've forgotten, the Gemera is a hybrid hypercar powered by a turbocharged inline-3 and three electric motors. The combined output is a staggering 1,700 hp.

A prototype for the redesigned Mini Hardtop has been spotted. The fourth-generation Hardtop will be offered with the choice of electric or internal-combustion power, but all further Hardtops will be electric only.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar revealed with Vanwall branding

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

2024 Mini Hardtop spy shots: Final ICE-powered generation spotted

2022 Kia Stinger vs 2022 Genesis G70: Compare Cars

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update for hot hatch

Polestar EVs will soon be widely available at Hertz

GM and Honda to collaborate on affordable EVs arriving from 2027

GM recalls 680,000 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain SUVs for faulty windshield wipers

Geneva motor show confirms return in 2023

Tesla delivered a record number of EVs in Q1, amid supply-chain struggles