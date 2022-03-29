Ford has introduced a new off-road-ready F-150 aimed at buyers on a budget. Called the F-150 Rattler, the truck is essentially the base F-150 XL equipped with the FX4 off-road package, together with a few extras thrown in.

Mercedes-Benz AMG is out testing a redesigned version of its GT sports car. The new GT will be a close cousin to the redesigned SL-Class launched for 2022, and as a result there won't be a convertible this time around.

Bugatti capped off development of the Chiron-based Centodieci with an epic endurance run that saw a production-spec prototype drive more than 31,000 miles on Italy's Nardo high-speed test track, stopping only to refuel and swap drivers. Bugatti will build just 10 examples of the car, with all of them to be delivered over the course of 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots and video: Redesigned sports car spotted

With development complete, Bugatti's Centodieci is ready to enter production

First drive review: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers throwback SUV vibes in modern crossover body

LG plans Arizona battery plant that could supply Tesla, Lucid

Toyota and Nissan EVs: With $7,500 tax credit phaseout soon, don’t miss the affordability window

Porsche holding company likely to keep VW Group stake after Porsche sports car company's IPO

GMC recalls 740,000 Terrain SUVs for excessive headlight glare

Fisker Ocean comes with 10-year warranty for battery, powertrain

Feds reinstate higher fines for automakers failing to meet mpg standards