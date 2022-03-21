Porsche teamed up with the Porsche Club of America to dream up a one-off creation based on the 996-generation 911. The result is an impressive ride blending elements of the basic Carrera, track-focused GT3, and even the limited-edition Sport Classic.

Mercedes-Benz is ready to launch a Level 3 self-driving system in its home market of Germany and is currently looking to gain approval for use of the system on U.S. roads. This is a true self-driving system capable of operating in unsupervised mode, and we were able to sample it recently in Los Angeles.

A future vehicle we recently spied is the redesigned 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains. A high-performance SVR variant is also planned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche builds one-off 996-generation 911 for Porsche Club of America

Mercedes-Benz tests automated valet parking and Drive Pilot hands-free driving in US

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots: Redesigned SUV sheds camo

Volkswagen recalls 220,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for airbag issue

2025 Alpine GT X-Over spy shots: Electric crossover starts testing

First drive review: 2023 Subaru Solterra sheds Toyota’s skin off-road

Honda opens $124M wind tunnel facility in Ohio

2021 Chevrolet Corvette review

2023 Ford Escape spy shots and video: Major facelift on the way

Up close with the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: Slipping into a not-so-distant future