Audi has teased us with a pair of A6 E-Tron concepts, one a sedan and the other a stunning Avant wagon. Now we have the first spy shots of the production version. Yes, Audi is about to launch an electric A6, but the current gas-powered model will stick around for a few years still.

Ford is working on an update for the Escape, or the Kuga for some readers. Judging by our spy shots of a prototype, the compact crossover is set to take on a new look inspired by the Mustang Mach-E.

Volkswagen's Golf R was redesigned for the 2022 model year, and we've just taken a spin in one. The new hot hatch performs better and is more refined than its predecessor, but the controls layout is confusing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Audi A6 E-Tron spy shots: Audi's Tesla Model S rival takes shape

2023 Ford Escape spy shots: Major facelift on the way

First drive review: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R hits on dynamics, misses on controls

Chevy Trax, Buick Encore to be discontinued after 2022

Porsche confirms 718 going electric as third EV, plans own charging network

GM confirms Cadillac Lyriq EV production starts March 21, new orders open May 19

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp

2022 Nissan Pathfinder review

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season gets underway

Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030—really, this time