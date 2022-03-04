We drove the 2022 Lucid Air, Rivian jacked up R1T and R1S prices, and the 2024 Polestar 4 was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and realized it has bested Tesla in nearly every way. From range, power, charging capabilities, and design, Lucid leads the electric pack out of the gate with the Air. Early adopters that can afford the expensive $170,000 price tag will have one of the most impressive EVs on the road.

Ford unveiled the 2022 Everest. The body-on-frame SUV shares most of its underpinnings with the Ranger pickup truck, but the Blue Oval said it has no plans to bring the Everest to our shores. The reason? It'll overlap with the Explorer and Bronco, neither of which are found in markets where the Everest is sold.

Rivian surprised everyone with a massive price increase of up to 20% on the R1T and R1S. The increase originally affected anyone who hadn't taken delivery or fully paid for their vehicles. Immediate backlash hit the company from all sides as many customers canceled their orders. CEO RJ Scaringe walked back the price increase for existing reservation holders days later.

Mullen joined the race to develop solid-state batteries. The company announced it's developing a solid-state battery cell that could deliver more than 600 miles of range from a 150-kwh pack. The design would be capable of enabling up to 300 miles of range in just 18 minutes of fast charging.

The 2024 Polestar 4 was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. Based on a new flexible modular architecture and possibly sporting a coupe-like profile, the five-seat electric crossover SUV is set to take on the Porsche Macan.