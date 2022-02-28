We've taken another spin in the 2022 Lucid Air, this time the range-topping Air Dream Edition Performance. The electric super sedan comes with 1,111 hp, a range of 450 miles, and a sticker that makes the German luxury sedans look reasonably priced.

Audi is working on a mid-cycle update for the E-Tron and related E-Tron Sportback. The updated versions are expected this year as 2023 models, and a recently spied prototype hints at some of the new styling elements we can expect. The main update however should be more range.

The original “Bullitt” movie of the 1960s starring Steve McQueen has arguably one of the best car chases in cinematic history. Now there's word that a new Bullitt movie is in the works and tipped to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance dethrones Tesla

2023 Audi E-Tron Sportback spy shots: Mid-cycle update to bring new styling, tech

Steven Spielberg reportedly working on new "Bullitt" movie

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R weathers the storm

Classic Recreations announces carbon-fiber Shelby Cobra with 800-plus hp, $1.2M price tag

Here are 8 fully electric Top Safety Pick vehicles for 2022

2023 Fisker Ocean electric crossover now in pre-production at Austrian plant

Ford recalls nearly 250,000 Super Duty trucks for fractured driveshaft

Bugatti CEO says next hypercar will be a hybrid

Analysis: Tesla could get "lucrative revenue stream" from credit sales with Biden MPG standards