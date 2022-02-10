Bronco reservation holders have a new version of the Ford off-roader to choose from. The Blue Oval has just revealed the Bronco Everglades, a special-edition model with a factory-designed snorkel that helps delivers higher fording capability than any other Bronco variant.

Ford also has a new Ranger Raptor in the works, and this time we should see it in the U.S. New teaser footage out today suggests that a turbocharged gasoline engine is planned (the previous model had a diesel), and we'd wager it's the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the Bronco Raptor.

California's Singer Vehicle Design is back with a new custom 964-generation Porsche 911, this one inspired by the earlier 930 Turbo. Singer even managed to add the original 930 Turbo's wide rear end and spoiler, commonly referred to as the Whale Tail.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades revealed with snorkel and Warn winch

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor teased ahead of February 22 debut

Singer starts huffing, creates Turbo Study inspired by 930

2023 Chevy Blazer sports a new look, more tech

2024 Porsche Macan EV spy shots and video: Electric performance crossover coming up

Volvo plans Tesla-style "mega casting" for its biggest plant, as it shifts to EVs

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV spy shots: Affalterbach's first electric SUV spotted

Electric pickup trucks: A complete guide

Nissan reveals trio of Frontier concepts to inspire outdoorsy types

Faraday Future FF 81 EV slated for "high volume production" in 2024—at GM's former South Korea plant