Ford's GT supercar is entering its final year on the market, at least in its current form. There will be at least two Heritage Edition models on offer for the final year, the second of which has just been revealed as the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition.

A redesigned Mini Hardtop is coming soon, with both gas- and electric options. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an electric variant.

Lexus is preparing a handful of electric vehicles ranging from an IS-like sedan to a three-row SUV and even an LFA-inspired supercar. The automaker recently previewed the vehicles with some thinly veiled concepts, and now we have fresh photos showing the concepts from new angles.

