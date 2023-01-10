Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.

Mazda is close to revealing a vehicle equipped with a modern rotary engine. The automaker plans to use the engine as a range extender for the electric version of the MX-30 compact crossover, and right now only the European market has been confirmed to receive it.

Chinese auto giant BYD has a new EV brand aimed at established European luxury marques such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The new brand is called YangWang, and its first two models include an SUV and a hypercar that both generate more than 1,000 hp from a quad-motor system.

