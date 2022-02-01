Aston Martin plans several new DBX variants and the latest to be revealed is a track-ready machine packing almost 700 hp. Called the DBX707, the super SUV will be used by Aston Martin for an attempt on the lap record for SUVs at the Nürburgring—a record currently held by Porsche's Cayenne Turbo GT.

Porsche is out testing an electric Macan that's set for launch in 2023. The electric Macan is a true next-generation design, but it won't immediately replace the current gas-powered crossover as Porsche plans to sell both side-by-side for a few years.

Koenigsegg has developed electric powertrain technology for its Gemera hypercar, and plans to also license this technology out to other companies. Included in the suite is an electric motor that Koenigsegg calls the most power and torque dense on the market.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 aims for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, 'Ring record

2024 Porsche Macan EV spy shots: Electric performance crossover coming up

Koenigsegg's Quark electric motor weighs 63 lb, delivers 335 hp

Record high new and used car prices continue in 2022

Aston Martin CEO: The V-12 isn't going anywhere soon, Valhalla in 2024, mid-engine Vanquish in 2025

Rivian can't directly sell electric trucks it builds in Georgia without franchise-law overhaul

Jaguar to design own platform for ultra-luxury EV future

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe heads to auction

California lowering MSRP and income caps for claiming $2,000 for EVs, $1,500 for PHEVs