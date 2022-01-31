A redesigned Range Rover Sport is coming in 2023, and just like its predecessor it will have a fire-breathing SVR variant.

Prototypes for the redesigned Range Rover Sport SVR point to a V-8 engine being tested, and Autocar reported on Monday that the V-8 in question is a version of the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 already offered in the redesigned 2022 Range Rover.

The V-8 is rated at 523 hp in the Range Rover, but Autocar predicts the engine will spit out 616 hp in the Range Rover Sport SVR—matching the output the engine makes in the rival BMW X6 M Competition. The current Range Rover Sport SVR has a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 575 hp.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The extra hp, coupled with the new Range Rover Sport SVR's more rigid MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform, should deliver a serious step up in performance over the current model. Autocar's performance estimates include a 0-60 mph time of 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

Interestingly, the Range Rover Sport may feature even more hp in electric guise. The MLA platform supports battery-electric power, and will initially feature it in 2024 in an electric Range Rover. Land Rover plans to have six electric models in its lineup by as early as 2026, and the Range Rover Sport is a likely candidate to be one of these.

Land Rover hasn't provided any details on its electric models, but we know the company has worked with BMW on electric powertrain technology. BMW's 2023 iX M60 generates 610 hp from a dual-motor electric powertrain and this might end up in the Range Rover Sport. There could be even more powerful setups as BMW has been testing three- and even four-motor setups. Stay tuned.