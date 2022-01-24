Ford's Bronco Raptor is finally here, and it's even wilder than we had imagined. The high-performance off-roader combines a 400-plus-hp twin-turbo V-6 with the suspension of the bigger F-150 Raptor, enabling it to handle speeds of over 100 mph on essentially any terrain.

Audi's next electric vehicle will be a small crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and fresh prototypes have been spotted in the wild and reveal styling elements new to the Audi brand.

The 5,007-hp Devel Sixteen hypercar isn't dead, yet. The company behind the project has released videos depicting what it claims to be a production-ready prototype. The videos show the prototype testing on both the road and track, confirming that it is in no way just a pusher.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor takes off-road capability to the extreme

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots and video: Electric Porsche Macan's Audi twin spotted

5,000-hp Devel Sixteen “production version” hits the road and track

Hands-free safety? IIHS to assess semi-autonomous driving systems

2024 VW ID.Buzz teased on the move: Electric Bus debuts March 9

EV tech is the choice of politicians, not industry, claims European CEO: True for US?

Williams Advanced Engineering sold to Australian miner

Review update: 2022 Genesis GV70 presents chic design in composed package

1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450 heads to auction

Want to try life with an EV? Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3