Cadillac teased that something exciting is coming on Jan. 21 on social media today. That something exciting is a high-performance version of the Escalade SUV, possibly called Escalade-V.

The teaser includes a shot of the headlights of the four current Cadillacs with the brighter lights of a large SUV in the middle. The cars flanking the SUV are likely the V and V Blackwing versions of the CT4 and CT5 sedans, and the biggie is clearly the Escalade.

Along with the photo, Cadillac shared a short video that features the sound of the new performance model's engine raging through the gears. It's clearly a V-8, it's clearly powerful, and the sound warms our hearts. The video ends with the brand's V logo.

Cadillac hasn't shared what the engine will be, but we expect the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the CT5-V Blackwing, where it makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. Different exhaust routing would likely reduce those figures slightly in an Escalade-V.

A spy video has shown a camouflaged Escalade running around the streets with the bark of a V-8 and squared off exhaust tips like those featured on the other Blackwings and the Chevrolet Corvette.

We have speculated that the performance SUV will arrive in 2023, likely as a 2024 model, but the early reveal means it could be a 2023 model.

We have also only guessed at the name, calling it Escalade-V. It could be the Escalade V Blackwing.

In addition to the more powerful engine (the top choice now is a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8), expect suspension upgrades, some body trim cues, and sporty interior touches, such as sporty seats and/or a different steering wheel.

That's all speculation, and we'll learn the truth soon. Stay tuned.