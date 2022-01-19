Bentley's sole sedan, the Flying Spur, is now available with a hybrid powertrain, and we've just tested it. With its prodigious power and near-silent operation, we feel the powertrain previews what the eventual shift to electric might be like for the brand.

Lamborghini is out testing a new variant of the Huracan. This one looks to feature high ground clearance and items designed for heading off-road, a combination Lamborghini actually previewed in 2019 with a concept car.

America's Glickenhaus is readying a hydrogen-fueled version of its Boot off-roader, and plans to enter it in the grueling Baja 1000. Uniquely, Glickenhaus is looking to use liquid hydrogen instead of compressed hydrogen gas, and will develop its own fueling infrastructure to ensure customers have a place to fill up.

First drive review: 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid deftly substitutes electrons for cylinders

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy shots: High-riding supercar coming

Glickenhaus readies Hydrogen Boot off-roader, promises fueling infrastructure

Loose windshield prompts recall of Hyundai Santa Fe, Elantra, and Sonata

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots: Redesigned A4 takes on evolutionary look

BMW X3 plug-in hybrid dropped, leaves no entry for brand in fast-growing EV SUV segment

Aston Martin to reveal “world's most powerful luxury SUV” on Feb. 1

2022 Kia Niro EV review

Special Porsche 911 marks 50 years of Porsche Design

CATL rolls out one-minute EV battery swapping solution, entire business around it