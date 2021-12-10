The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is coming next year with a factory-installed winch and snorkel. Ahead of its public debut, images of a camouflaged prototype were posted on Thursday to Ford-supported enthusiast forum The Bronco Nation.

The Bronco Everglades was confirmed in a tweet by Ford spokesperson Mike Levine in October but, aside from a summer 2022 launch date, no other details have been released by Ford.

Images from The Bronco Nation show the promised snorkel, installed on the passenger side. That should increase the Bronco's maximum wading depth from the current 33.5 inches for models equipped with the Sasquatch Package and 31.5 inches for other versions.

A Warn winch is mounted on the front bumper. An accompanying post claims this is the same winch that's currently available as a factory accessory on the Bronco, but it will be standard equipment on the Everglades.

The post also claims the Bronco Everglades will wear 35-inch Goodyear Territory MT tires, with model-specific wheels. The prototype in the photos also appears to have different fender flares that are bit more squared off than the standard Bronco items.

The Everglades isn't the only new Bronco variant coming in 2022. Ford has also confirmed that a Bronco Raptor will arrive next summer as a 2022 model. Expect this higher-performance Bronco to ride on 37-inch tires with a beefed-up suspension system and a twin-turbocharged V-6 likely producing around 400 hp. The same powertrain may also be used in the next-generation Ranger Raptor pickup truck. Pricing and other details of both the Everglades and Raptor should be released closer to their respective launches.