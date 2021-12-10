Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina is readying a major update for its XB7, a full-size, three-row SUV with supercar performance. Our latest spy shots show a prototype and confirm the updated XB7 will feature a much more daring design than the current model, due mostly to the radical changes BMW has planned for the X7 on which the XB7 is based.

General Motors is developing an electric Chevrolet Silverado on the same Ultium platform found in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The electric Silverado debuts shortly and is promised with more than 400 miles of range. This should give it the edge over rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.

Volkswagen Group has set itself a target to become the world's biggest electric-vehicle manufacturer by 2025. To reach this goal, the automaker will spend more than $100 billion over the next five years on new tech, with more than half of this sum to go toward EVs.

