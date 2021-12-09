The BMW Group will have more than a dozen electric vehicles by 2023, and one of them will be an electric 3-Series. Photos of the electric 3-Series have surfaced on a Chinese government website and reveal the car as the new i3.

Audi's TT RS bows out after 2022, and any successor is likely to be electric. To mark the end of the current TT RS sports car's run, Audi has unveiled a Heritage Edition model that's packed with standard extras and is available in one of five special colors.

A powerful supercharged V-8, a slight-shifting manual transmission, and a well-sorted suspension put the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing into contention for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Sadly, we won't see another Cadillac like it once the brand goes down the EV route.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW i3 set to be reborn as electric 3-Series

Audi TT RS bows out with 2022 Heritage Edition

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

2022 Infiniti QX80 review

Audi R8 successor to be electric

Alaska is getting its own electric-vehicle charging network

V-8-powered Morgan Plus 8 revived for GTR special series

Honda recalls Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline for hoods that can fly open

1970 Hemi 'Cuda Convertible heads to auction

First dealership opens for GM's BrightDrop electric vans