Nissan will use a new race car concept to help develop electric-vehicle technology. Revealed today, the concept is powered by the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that will power the range-topping version of the new Ariya electric crossover.

Hyundai and Kia have already shown concepts previewing large electric SUVs with third-row seats. Now there's a report out that Genesis will also join the party with a model dubbed the GV90, a name Hyundai Motor Group has trademarked.

A prototype for a redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class due around 2023 has been spotted. The new mid-size sedan looks to be taking on a sleeker design for its next generation, which adds to rumors that the sleek CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe may be phased out after their current life cycles end.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model

No new Jaguars before 2025, current models to be phased out

Battery material plant will feed GM's North American EV supply chain

Morgan teases design of new 3 wheeler due in 2022

2022 Kia Stinger review

Bollinger to develop electric commercial trucks with EAVX bodies

Stellantis CEO: EVs cost company 50% more, "beyond the limits" of what industry can sustain