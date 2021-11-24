Ford has two new pickup trucks on its hands. One is the compact Maverick that's just gone on sale. The other is a redesigned Ranger mid-sizer which Ford revealed today ahead of next year's market launch. This time around the Ranger will come in high-performance Ranger Raptor guise here in the U.S., and a hybrid option is also likely.

Polestar is cooking up a rival to the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S. It's called the Polestar 5, and it's the production version of last year's Precept concept car. We'll see it in showrooms sometime in 2024.

A new Porsche boasting third-row seats could be coming in the second half of the decade. Dealer sources claim to have been shown a new model even bigger than the Cayenne, and they said it was more like a sleek wagon than a traditional crossover. Don't be surprised if the mystery vehicle is the so-called Landjet project which is to spawn similar models for Audi, Bentley and Porsche.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Redesigned Ford Ranger debuts with aggressive looks, bigger footprint

Polestar 5: Production Precept coming in 2024

3-row Porsche could be coming after dealers reportedly shown new model bigger than Cayenne

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 lays ground game for brand’s EV future

2023 Audi E-Tron spy shots: Mid-cycle facelift on the way

California approves $1.4B EV infrastructure push, including hydrogen fueling and truck charging

Alpine updates A110 sports car ahead of EV transformation

Mazda recalls most models for faulty fuel pump

2022 Dodge Charger offers up more customization

Hyundai Seven concept sets the board for future of Hyundai and Ioniq EVs