The current R35 Nissan GT-R is definitely long in the tooth, having been on sale since the 2009 model year. Nissan is working on a redesigned GT-R, the R36 generation, and the automaker's CEO has just confirmed a new platform for the car.

Rivian is the latest in a long line of electric-vehicle startups that have gone public. Rather than a SPAC deal, Rivian has used a more traditional initial public offering to go public, though Rivian's IPO is one of the biggest on record.

Lincoln has revived its Zephyr nameplate. It's being used by a mid-size sedan developed exclusively for the Chinese market. While the U.S. misses out on the new Zephyr, the car's handsome design language should influence future Lincolns headed our way.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Nissan CEO: "We're definitely making a new platform" for the R36 GT-R

Rivian IPO could value company at $77B, or close to the values of Ford, GM

First look at modern Lincoln Zephyr for Chinese market

2022 Toyota Camry review

VW plans second Wolfsburg plant for Trinity technological flagship

Most F-150 Lightning intenders are EV newbies, so Ford is helping them get ready with AR

Hyundai launches Supernal flying taxi division, promises first commercial flight by 2028

2022 Nissan Frontier vs. 2021 Honda Ridgeline: Compare Trucks

Hyundai restomods a Pony and Grandeur with electric powertrains, wild LED lighting

EV vs. gasoline: Lifetime CO2 footprint keeps getting better with renewable energy mix