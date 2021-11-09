Remember all of the excitement surrounding the launch of the Porsche 911 R special edition five years ago? Well, get ready for another round as Porsche has new specials coming for its current 992-generation 911.

We've already spotted prototypes for a car that looks like a modern 911 Sport Classic, the clear giveaway being the prominent ducktail spoiler. The unique rear spoiler was first featured on the legendary 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 homologation special, and it was also used for 2010's 911 Sport Classic.

Motor Trend reported last week that the Sport Classic is just one of at least three 911 specials in the works. The others are claimed to be a modern 911 ST and a 50th anniversary version of the aforementioned Carrera RS 2.7. That anniversary is just a bit over 12 months away now.

2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to the magazine, the Sport Classic will combine a manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and the 640-hp 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 from the current 911 Turbo S. Such a combination would be a fitting finale before the Turbo gets electrified.

As for the ST, this is claimed to be a stripped-out model for track use, just like the original of the 1970s. The engine choice here is claimed to be the 4.0-liter flat-6 of the current 911 GT3, possibly spitting out more than the stock 502 hp and coupled with some retro cues elsewhere on the car.

And as for the 50th anniversary model, this will also have to be a track-focused car, since it celebrates the Carrera RS 2.7. Motor Trend expects it to be based on the current Carrera GTS though we could also imagine it being based on the upcoming 911 GT3 RS which is due out next year, and a car one could argue is the spiritual successor to the original Carrera RS 2.7. Watch this space.