Strong demand from customers in the U.S. has persuaded U.K. electric-vehicle conversion expert Everrati to establish a local division.

It's still early days as Everrati only started accepting orders from U.S. customers in July, though the company said on Tuesday that it has already appointed two local members for the leadership team.

One is Amit Chandarana, currently vice president and head of commercial at Gettacar, who will serve as a strategic advisor to Everrati and help build sales and marketing platforms. The other is David Warren, currently commercial director of Formula E, who will serve as a board advisor and focus on establishing future brand partnerships.

“Since we founded the company in 2019, our operations have been based in the U.K., but in order to expand our global footprint and bring our products to key overseas markets, it’s time to turn up the voltage,” Justin Lunny, CEO and founder of Everrati, said in a statement.

1991 Porsche 911 electric conversion by Everrati

The company's current services include conversions for the 964-generation Porsche 911, Land Rover Series IIA, and W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, as well as an electric version of the Ford GT40 MKII replica built by California's Superformance.

In the case of the GT40, Everrati's electric powertrain delivers a stout 800 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The battery is a 46-kilowatt-hour unit that Everrati claims should deliver more than 125 miles of range, likely with mixed driving.

Everrati custom designs its electric powertrains for each model in its portfolio, with components positioned in such a way to best maintain the car's authentic driving experience. And where appropriate, certain components beyond the powertrain are also upgraded to meet modern standards (think safety) or help further future proof the car.

For budding builders, there will soon be kits offered directly by major automakers to help with EV conversions. Only last week Ford showed off its Eluminator electric crate motor in an F-100 conversion.