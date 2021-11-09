Mazda is set to unveil a new crossover on November 15, with the timing pointing to an official debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show starting two days later.

The automaker posted a teaser video on Monday to social media, which shows a crossover with a kayak strapped to its roof driving through a lush forest.

The crossover is thought to be a new model line to be called the CX-50. Contrary to previous reports, the CX-50 won't ride on Mazda's upcoming Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture capable of supporting inline-6 engines and rear-wheel drive. Rather, it will share a platform with the existing CX-30 and MX-30 crossovers.

The CX-50 will be a compact crossover, likely with standard all-wheel drive. It won't replace the current CX-5 compact crossover in Mazda's lineup, with Mazda expected to market the CX-50 as a more premium, lifestyle-oriented offering.

There is always a new terrain. The journey begins 11/15. pic.twitter.com/HgmvMVHNsp — Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) November 8, 2021

The CX-50 is the mystery model that Mazda plans to build at its newly constructed plant in Huntsville, Alabama, which is shared with Toyota. It's where Toyota is already building the Corolla Cross. Production of the CX-50 is scheduled to start in January. The plant has the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles annually.

According to Roadshow, larger CX-70 and CX-90 crossovers powered by inline-6 engines and based on Mazda's new Skyactiv platform mentioned above will follow. The CX-70 is expected to serve as a spiritual successor to the former CX-7 while the CX-90 is expected to directly replace the current CX-9. Plug-in hybrid technology is expected to be available in both new crossovers.

The first vehicle based on the new platform is due in 2022, though its identity is unclear. One possibility could be a replacement for the Mazda 6.

Stay tuned.