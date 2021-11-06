A prototype of of the planned modern Integra will debut on November 11 in Los Angeles, Acura said on Friday.

Acura first announced the Integra's return in August during Monterey Car Week, where the automaker also unveiled the 2022 NSX Type S that will be the hybrid supercar's swan song.

Acura has released additional teasers over the past few months, confirming a 6-speed manual transmission, and promising the "same fun-to-drive" qualities as the original which, along with the Legend, helped launched the Acura brand in 1986.

Teaser for Acura Integra debuting in 2022

Like that original Integra, the new version will be a four-door hatchback. It will share underpinnings with the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, and will serve as the replacement for the Acura ILX, a compact sedan based on an older generation of the Civic.

In addition to the original hatchback, Acura offered coupe and sedan versions of the Integra during the compact car's original run. The Integra was last sold in the U.S. in 2001 but a spiritual successor survived for one more generation in the form of the Acura RSX, which as sold in some markets as an Integra.

The new Integra is scheduled to go on sale in 2022, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2023 model. A sportier Type S version should also be coming, as Acura has said every vehicle in its lineup will get that performance treatment. In addition to the aforementioned 2022 NSX Type S, Acura has launched the 2022 TLX Type S, and the 2022 MDX Type S is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in December.