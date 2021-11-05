Audi will soon launch on the Chinese market a twin to the Volkswagen ID.6 X electric crossover. Audi's version is called a Q5 E-Tron, and we've just spotted a prototype.

Toyota's Tundra full-size pickup truck has been redesigned for the 2022 model year, and we having pricing information. The third-generation pickup has lost the V-8 but a pair of V-6 engines offer even more power.

Volkswagen has provided us with our best look yet at the production version of its ID.Buzz electric van concept. Billed as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus, the new model debuts in early 2022 but we won't see it reach the U.S. until the following year.

2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron spy shots: Chinese-market electric crossover surfaces

2022 Toyota Tundra revealed with new platform, V-6 power, rear coil springs, and $37,645 price tag

Electric 2024 VW Bus teased, reveal set for 2022

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Subaru Outback: Compare Utility Vehicles

First Alfa Romeo EV due in 2024, may feature Quadrifoglio performance grade

EV tax credit update: House proposal extended to $80,000 EVs, union-made drama remains

Rare 1965 Shelby Cobra Factory Stage III 289 Dragonsnake heads to auction

2022 Toyota Corolla review

Listen to Chevy's 632-cubic-inch 10.3-liter V-8 rev to 7,000 rpm on the dyno

Mini is developing its Urbanaut electric van: A rival to electric VW Bus?