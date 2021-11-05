We spent more time in the 2021 Ford Bronco, Ford showed a fleet of modified vehicles at the 2022 SEMA show, and the 2023 Ford Ranger was teased. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We lived with the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door Wildtrak for a week and experienced its strengths and weaknesses. It has the right retro-inspired look and the twin-turbo V-6 makes it quick. However, Ford has had build quality issues, and the company's creative fixes for common Jeep Wrangler issues have created their own pain points. The revived SUV also has impressive off-road capabilities, but it's not perfect.

The electric VW Bus was teased during the brand's introduction of the ID.5 electric crossover. Covered in rainbow camouflage, the electric VW Bus, which might be called the ID.Buzz, will be formally revealed in 2022 with sales set to begin in 2023.

Ford brought a fleet of vehicles to the SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas and won a trio of awards. A bevy of Bronco builds were on hand, with BDS Suspension's "Fire Command" build catching our eye. Ford created a restomod pickup by putting the Eluminator electric crate motor into a 1978 F-100. The company's display also included modified Mavericks, Mustang Mach-Es, and F-150 and Super Duty pickups.

Mini previewed the 2023 Hardtop in two-door form. A clear evolution of the current design, the Hardtop will ride the BMW Group's FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive cars and get both gas-powered and battery-electric versions. The Hardtop is due in 2023, and look for four-door and convertible variants as well.

Ford teased the 2023 Ranger ahead of its Nov. 24 reveal. The mid-size pickup truck looks like a shrunken F-150 with C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a squared-off silhouette. Expect a turbo-4 under the hood, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and rear- or four-wheel drive.