Chevrolet unveiled its biggest, most powerful crate engine to date at the 2021 SEMA show this week, and now it's offer a tease of this massive engine's sound.

The Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 V-8 crate engine displaces 10.35 liters, or 632 cubic inches, and can rev to 7,000 rpm. Chevrolet Performance recently posted a short video on Instagram showing the big-block V-8 hitting that rev limit on the dyno.

The ZZ632/1000 has a claimed output of 1,000 horsepower and 876 pound-feet of torque. It's also designed to run on regular pump gas.

While 7,000 rpm is the recommended rev limit for the engine, peak horsepower occurs at 6,600 rpm, according to a dyno chart released by Chevy as part of the engine's reveal. Peak torque is available at 5,600 rpm, and the engine produces over 600 lb-ft at just 3,000 rpm.

The ZZ632/1000's iron block is shared with Chevy's smaller ZZ572 line of crate engines, with the increased displacement achieved via slightly wider bore and a longer stroke. Forged steel is used for the crankshaft and connecting rods while forged aluminum is used for the pistons. Fuel is delivered via port injectors, one for each cylinder. Chevy made the dimensions for each port the same to ensure similar power from each cylinder, as opposed to varying them as in most big-block V-8s.

Chevy hasn't announced pricing for the ZZ632/1000 but before you start looking for project cars to put it in, note that Chevy says the engine is designed for competition use only and will likely violate emissions rules in some states.

The 2021 SEMA show runs November 2-5. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.