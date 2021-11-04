Volkswagen on Wednesday teased a prototype version of its ID.Buzz—the all-electric revival of the classic Microbus—which the automaker plans to fully reveal in 2022.

The camouflaged ID.Buzz prototype was shown briefly by Klaus Zellmer, VW board member for global sales, during the livestream of the VW ID.5 crossover reveal. Zellmer didn't have much to say about the ID.Buzz, only noting that there's more to come on the retro electric van next year.

The camouflage pattern very closely follows the scheme used on the ID.5 and related ID.4 prototypes. The production versions of those models varied little from the camouflaged prototypes, so this is likely a good indication of what the production ID.Buzz will look like.

VW ID.Buzz teaser from Klaus Zellmer, VW sales and marketing chief

The ID.Buzz is due in the United States in 2023, after a long tease that does back to the well-received January 2017 concept. We even drove the concept a few months after its reveal at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

This prototype looks quite different than the concept, but closely aligns with details seen in spy shots of test vehicles. The production ID.Buzz will use the same MEB platform as the ID.4 and ID.5, as well as the European-market ID.3 hatchback and the Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback.

We also know that both passenger and cargo versions are planned, the latter previewed by 2018's ID.Buzz Cargo concept. VW may also employ the ID.Buzz in an autonomous taxi service beginning in 2025. The automaker released a sketch of a self-driving ID.Buzz earlier this year, and announced the start of testing a few months later. The service will be run by the VW Group's Moia mobility division, with an autonomous-driving system developed by Argo AI, of which the VW Group is a major shareholder.