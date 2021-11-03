Among the many Bronco builds unveiled for the 2021 SEMA show, BDS Suspension's build stood out thanks to a two-door pickup-body conversion and rescue theme. The aftermarket suspension company provided a bit more detail on the build in a blog post.

Dubbed "Fire Command," the two-door Bronco was designed to help a fire chief get to the site of an emergency quickly and begin orchestrating a response, BDS explained. It's also a tribute to the earliest Broncos used by rural fire departments decades ago, the company noted.

The basis for Fire Command was a two-door Bronco Black Diamond, with the 2.3-liter turbo-4 and 7-speed manual transmission. The engine got a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust system.

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

Naturally, BDS installed its own 4.0-inch UCA suspension system, with Fox coil-overs, BDS uniball upper control arms, and adjustable rear upper/lower control arms and track bar. The Bronco rolls on 17-inch Method Series 106 beadlock wheels with 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires.

A half-top conversion and drop tailgate turned the Bronco into a pickup. BDS also installed Crawltek front and rear winch bumpers, a tonneau cover, a roof basket for extra storage, and extra lighting. Race Red paint and fire department graphics complete the look.

The interior features black-and-red Katzkin leather seats, Ford upfitter switches to control the exterior lighting, a rescue siren/PA, and a roll cage, among other modifications.

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

Read the full blog post for more details on the Fire Command Bronco. BDS also has a series of videos documenting the project.

After missing its chance to bring the Bronco to SEMA last year due to a certain pandemic, Ford is bringing a bevy of Broncos to the 2021 SEMA show. They include everything from desert racers to a Bronco fitted with tank-like tracks.

The 2021 SEMA show runs November 2-5 in Las Vegas. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.