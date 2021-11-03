Among the many Bronco builds unveiled for the 2021 SEMA show, BDS Suspension's build stood out thanks to a two-door pickup-body conversion and rescue theme. The aftermarket suspension company provided a bit more detail on the build in a blog post.

Dubbed "Fire Command," the two-door Bronco was designed to help a fire chief get to the site of an emergency quickly and begin orchestrating a response, BDS explained. It's also a tribute to the earliest Broncos used by rural fire departments decades ago, the company noted.

The basis for Fire Command was a two-door Bronco Black Diamond, with the 2.3-liter turbo-4 and 7-speed manual transmission. The engine got a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust system.

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

Naturally, BDS installed its own 4.0-inch UCA suspension system, with Fox coil-overs, BDS uniball upper control arms, and adjustable rear upper/lower control arms and track bar. The Bronco rolls on 17-inch Method Series 106 beadlock wheels with 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires.

A half-top conversion and drop tailgate turned the Bronco into a pickup. BDS also installed Crawltek front and rear winch bumpers, a tonneau cover, a roof basket for extra storage, and extra lighting. Race Red paint and fire department graphics complete the look.

The interior features black-and-red Katzkin leather seats, Ford upfitter switches to control the exterior lighting, a rescue siren/PA, and a roll cage, among other modifications.

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspension

Read the full blog post for more details on the Fire Command Bronco. BDS also has a series of videos documenting the project.

After missing its chance to bring the Bronco to SEMA last year due to a certain pandemic, Ford is bringing a bevy of Broncos to the 2021 SEMA show. They include everything from desert racers to a Bronco fitted with tank-like tracks.

The 2021 SEMA show runs November 2-5 in Las Vegas. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.