Mini has released the first photos of its next-generation Hardtop. It's coming in 2023 and will be the last to feature internal-combustion power. That's because Mini has confirmed that it will only launch electric vehicles after 2025.

Ford is now offering an electric motor from the Mustang Mach-E GT in crate form. It delivers 281 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, and Ford used two of them for an F-100 EV conversion on display at this week's SEMA show.

Volkswagen's ID family of EVs has been expanded with a coupe-like version of the ID.4 compact crossover. Called the ID.5, the vehicle goes on sale in 2022 with a 77-kilowatt-hour battery and up to 296 hp. Availability in the U.S. is yet to be confirmed.

