The SEMA show is back, and Toyota's lineup of concepts is heavy on off-roading and overhanding-themed builds this year. The automaker is bringing four new concepts to the 2021 SEMA show, headlined by a Tacoma-based camper build.

Dubbed "Tacozilla," the overlanding rig pays tribute to pay campers of the 1970s and 1980s with its retro graphics. Atop the bed sits a custom camper structure, with a pass-through that allows access from the cab. The interior is fully insulated, with teak sauna-style flooring, a full bathroom with hot-water shower, a kitchen with a stove and sink, and a 3D-printed table.

Instead of a camper, the Tacoma Overlanding concept's only sleeping accommodations are a rooftop tent. Based on the Tacoma SR5, the pickup does get an Old Man Emu BP-51 adjustable suspension system with Old Man Emu upper control arms and Dakar rear leaf springs. An ARB Summit Combo Bar front bumper, Expedition One dual swing rear bumper, and Ultra HD skid plates and rock sliders add protection and give the Tacoma a tougher look.

Toyota TRD Desert Chase Tundra 2021 SEMA show

Toyota also has two modified versions of the redesigned 2022 Tundra. The TRD Desert Chase Tundra was designed as a support vehicle for off-road racing. It has TRD-designed long-travel suspension, a wide-body kit, a roll bar that can hold two spare tires, a fold-down light bar, and a full compliment of recovery equipment.

The second Tundra build is more realistic, showing off some of the accessories that will be available for the redesigned truck. It sports a 3-inch lift kit, TRD skid plates, TRD cast aluminum running boards, bed extender, dash cam, folding hard tonneau cover, and a TRD off-road wheel and tire package, among other items.

The 2021 SEMA show runs November 2-5. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.