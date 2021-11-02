Ford has unveiled a V-8 powered Bronco but you won't be able to drive it on the street. It's a customer race car designed for desert racing. To prove its capability, Ford will enter a prototype in the Heavy Metal class of the 2022 Baja 1000.

Audi has updated the A8 and among the changes is a new Horch-branded range-topper for the Chinese market. In other markets, A8 fans can look forward to new styling and possibly an upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Rivian is set to be the next electric-vehicle startup to go public. Rivian plans to launch an initial public offering, possibly as early as this month, and according to the prospectus the company values itself at up to $54.6 billion.

