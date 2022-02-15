Audi has updated the A8 and among the changes is a new Horch range-topper for the Chinese market. In other markets, A8 fans can look forward to new styling and extra power for the available plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It looks like Mercedes is dusting off its portal axles for a second generation of the wild G550 4x4 Squared. A prototype has just been spotted sporting the familiar stance of the rugged luxury off-roader.

Fisker's second model will be a compact urban runabout priced from $29,900, and that's before incentives. It's due in 2024, and Fisker will rely on contract manufacturer Foxconn for production. Interested buyers can reserve one from today.

