Chevrolet's not messing around with its SEMA lineup this year. It created a beast.

On Monday, Chevrolet announced its truck and SUV lineup that will be on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, and the headliner is a custom-built concept dubbed The Chevy Beast.

Created with the goal of dominating in the desert while remaining grounded in reality, the Mad Mad-style off-roader uses off-the-shelf parts, though that doesn't mean it would be easy for consumers to replicate this build.

The basis of the Beast is a Silverado short-bed chassis, but Chevy engineers shortened the frame and integrated a custom chromoly tubular structure that is hidden beneath a custom lightweight body. They widened the track to an incredible 91 inches to provide better control and handling. The team installed a long-travel off-road suspension system with 12 inches of front and 15.5 inches of rear travel. They installed custom upper and lower front control arms and teamed them with adjustable racing struts with remote reservoirs. For the rear, engineers designed a custom five-link suspension with a Panhard bar and adjustable racing shocks, also with remote reservoirs.

Chevrolet Beast Concept, SEMA 2021

With 13.5 inches of ground clearance, a 45-degree approach angle, a 46.5-degree departure angle, and a 35-degree breakover angle, the Beast is set up to tackle whatever it might encounter in the desert.

Powering the beast is a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 rated at 650 hp. Yes, it's the same supercharged LT4 V-8 that powered the C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and Cadillac CTS-V. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the power to a four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case. The truck rides on 20-inch Raceline RTM260M Avenger True beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch AMP Terrain Attack M/T off-road tires. Chevrolet Performance's Big Brake Upgrade system provides the stopping power.

The design is as simple as it is aggressive with a clamshell front end, tubular doors, and nearly no rear overhang front or rear. Chevrolet said the rear of the vehicle was left open to help extract dust. The off-road lighting system was provided by Baja Designs.

Inside, the Beast features a focused cabin with a pair of 7.0-inch LCD screens to display vehicle functions and performance data while off-roading. Four occupants can ride in the Beast, and they will all be held in place by Recaro performance seats and four-point off-road harnesses.

The Beast is unlikely to make it to production, though some of its suspension parts could theoretically make it to Chevrolet Performance's catalog.

Some more realistic concepts will join the Beast in the Chevy stand at SEMA this week.



2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Midnight Concept, SEMA 2021

A 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country Midnight concept blacks out every bit of chrome, including the 20-inch wheels and exhaust tips. A Brembo brake kit is fitted up front with red 6-piston calipers that add just a splash of color to the blacked-out truck.

2022 Chevrolet Suburban Street Concept, SEMA 2021

The 2022 Suburban Street Concept uses the four-corner air suspension in Chevy's largest people mover to lowers the stance for a sportier look. Blacked out trim, a grille with "Chevrolet" stamped into it, and 23-inch custom-cut polished billet alloy wheels, and the Chevrolet Performance Brembo brake system complete the build.

Chevrolet Hoonigan 2022 Silverado 3500HD Concept

The Chevrolet Hoonigan 2022 Silverado 3500HD Concept was created in collaboration with Hoonigan. The stock 6.6-liter turbodiesel still puts out 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque, but the attitude has been amplified with 17-inch black alloy wheels and a Hoonigan livery.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Overlanding concept, SEMA 2021 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Overlanding concept, SEMA 2021 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Overlanding concept, SEMA 2021

The 2022 Tahoe Z71 Overlanding concept has a live-anywhere attitude thanks in part to 18-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires. A High Country 80-inch tent is mounted to the roof, and Air Design fender flairs finish the look. A Cat Back exhaust upgrade lets the 5.3-liter V-8 speak a little louder through Borla exhaust tips.