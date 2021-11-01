Lexus is continuing its practice of further refining the LC with each successive model year.

After a substantial round of updates for 2021, which included the addition of a convertible body style, Lexus has kept the updates for 2022 somewhat subdued.

The key change for the new model year is sharped suspension for the V-8-powered LC 500 grade aimed at delivering a nimbler vehicle and increased driver feedback. According to Lexus, tweaks made to the suspension enhance feel from the steering, provide a more linear steering response, and improve stability during high-speed cornering.

2022 Lexus LC

For buyers looking to sharpen things further, there's an available sport package for the LC 500 that adds multiple upgrades including a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, Yamaha rear dampers, performance brake pads, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels (20-inch wheels are standard). The package also adds Alcantara trim on the seats.

A carbon-fiber roof is available as an alternative to the glass roof normally found on the coupe, though from 2022 this option is included in a new Bespoke Build package that lets buyers customize even more of the car. Other options offered in the Bespoke Build package include additional wheel patterns and color accents, a carbon-fiber rear wing, and an orange interior color inspired by the late sun shining through the Manhattan skyline.

All Bespoke Builds will also feature a unique interior badge, plus a certificate of authenticity signed by Yasushi Muto, the LC's chief engineer, and by Vinay Shahani, Lexus' vice president of marketing.

2022 Lexus LC

The 2022 LC is offered with the choice of a V-8 in the LC 500 grade or a hybrid setup built around a V-6 in the LC 500h grade. The convertible is offered exclusively with the LC 500 grade.

The V-8 is Lexus' familiar 5.0-liter V-8, rated in the LC 500 at 471 hp and mated to a 10-speed automatic. The LC 500h hybrid grade features a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor combo good for 354 hp, as well as an E-CVT and 4-speed automatic that together simulate the feel of the transmission in the LC 500. The LC 500 is the quicker of the two, delivering 0-60 mph acceleration in about 4.4 seconds. In both cases drive is to the rear wheels only.

The cabin of the LC, regardless of what grade you choose, is similar to what you find in vehicles costing twice as much. Trim materials include Alcantara and hand-stitched leather, which are joined by dash accents with a Satin Metallic finish. Color themes include black, toasted caramel, and red. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa are all supported.

2022 Lexus LC Convertible

In the case of the convertible, you're looking at an automated soft-top that takes around 15 seconds to go up or down, plus the ability to operate at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Pricing for the 2022 Lexus LC range is listed below:

2022 Lexus LC 500 - $94,125

2022 Lexus LC 500h - $100,125

2022 Lexus LC 500 Convertible - $102,175

All figures include a $1,075 destination charge.

