Even though Mercedes-Benz AMG has just replaced its GT Roadster with a redesigned 2022 SL, the coupe version of the GT sports car will stick around and soon be redesigned itself.

The information was confirmed by Mercedes-Benz design chief Gorden Wagener in an interview with Road & Track following last week's reveal of the 2022 SL, a car that AMG was tasked with developing.

The SL rides on a newly developed platform known as the MSA (Modular Sports Architecture), and this same platform will also underpin the next GT.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL

There will be key differences between the two cars, though. For example, the SL features the convertible top and 2+2 seating. The GT will be a coupe only this time around and should stick with a two-seat cabin.

The GT should also feature more hardcore tuning than the SL which appeals more to buyers looking for performance combined with luxury and comfort. In his interview, Wagener pointed to the new SL's air suspension and hydraulic roll stabilization as being capable of delivering a comfy ride.

Wagener also suggested that the GT's interior will be different, and it will miss out on some of the electronic driver-assist features found in the SL.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL

The exterior design is also likely to be different. It's possible the GT's look will be influenced by AMG's upcoming One hypercar, something that was perhaps hinted at in a video released by Mercedes in 2019. In the video, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was shown in the design studio helping to shape a clay model for a sports car with similar front-end styling to the AMG One.

Like the SL, the GT should feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. However, it's certain that variants of the GT will offer more power (the SL tops out at 577 hp). The GT should also come standard with rear-wheel drive and have all-wheel drive as an option. In the SL, all-wheel drive is standard.

There's no word on when the next GT will arrive but a debut in 2022 is a strong possibility. AMG last year launched the Black Series version of the current GT, a variant that typically comes right at the very end of the product cycle. Stay tuned.