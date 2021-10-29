The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuted, the Mazzanti Evantra Pura broke cover, and the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL was announced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 arrived to take on the world. With a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V-8 that revs to 8,600 rpm and produces 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, it seems to have Ferrari in its sites. No manual transmission will be offered, but the American supercar will rip through the 0-60 mph run in 2.6 seconds.

We spotted the 2023 Ford Escape undergoing testing on public roads. The compact crossover SUV is set to undergo a major facelift with updated front and rear fascias, new LED lightning, and a blockier design that ditches the current model's rounded look.

The latest addition to the Mazzanti lineup was unveiled as the Evantra Pura. This lightweight model packs 761 hp and tips the scales at just 2,843 lb to focus on the purity of driving. Mazzanti quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 223 mph.

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover debuted with an evolutionary design, a BMW engine under its hood, and both plug-in and battery-electric powertrains on the horizon. A new long wheelbase model will feature three rows of seating, a first for the Range Rover, to take on competitors such as the Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and Lincoln Navigator.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL made its digital debut online with sultry looks and V-8 power. When it arrives in 2022, the SL will be a return to form with a 2+2 interior layout, a soft-top, and a sporty driving experience, according to Mercedes.