Toyota has revealed the new BZ4X headed to showrooms in mid-2022. The BZ4X is a RAV4-sized electric crossover, and it's just the first of seven vehicles that will be added to Toyota's BZ sub-brand for electric vehicles by 2025.

BMW's X7 will soon be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Spy shots of a prototype reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size crossover.

Mopar is bringing customized Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles to this year's SEMA show. One of the highlights is a Dodge Challenger decked out in a delicious Rotten Avocado paint color. It's been nicknamed the Guac, for obvious reasons.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Toyota BZ4X electric crossover revealed with 214 hp, 71.4-kwh battery

2023 BMW X7 spy shots: Heavy styling update set for big crossover

Mopar reveals 7 modified rides for 2021 SEMA show

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

Volvo shares start trading following successful IPO

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV revealed: With bigger battery, will it top 42-mile RAV4 Prime?

Elemental plans electric version of RP1 track-focused sports car

2022 Chevrolet Suburban review

2022 GMC Hummer EV heads to SEMA show with bevy of accessories

$12,500 EV tax credit, union-built bonus included in plan Biden claims can pass Congress