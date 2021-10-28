The first customer examples of GMC's 2022 Hummer EV should be rolling off the line at General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck plant by the end of the year, and GMC is keen to preview some of the accessories that it will offer for the electric pickup truck and the planned SUV variant once the first examples are in showrooms.

The automaker is bringing a bevy of Hummer EV accessories to this year's SEMA show running in Las Vegas from November 2-5. They will be previewed on two Hummer EV pickups and one Hummer EV SUV.

Some of the items that will be previewed include a power retractable tonneau cover, 50-inch roof-mounted light bar, front auxiliary lights, rocker protectors with integrated assist steps, and multiple storage solutions. There will also be cosmetic items like Performance Red or Tech Bronze colored accents, plus decals, and various wheel patterns.

To ensure easy installation of powered accessories, the Hummer EV's infotainment system will come with virtual auxiliary switches that, when properly configured, can be used to control the accessories, thus negating the need for hard switches.

GMC said on Thursday that it plans to offer almost 200 products for the Hummer EV, so this is only a small sample of what's coming.

GMC will also have on its stand Chip Ganassi Racing's Extreme-E electric racing SUV. GMC is a sponsor of the Chip Ganassi Racing's Extreme E team, and this is reflected with Hummer EV styling cues featured on the team's contender.

For our full SEMA show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.