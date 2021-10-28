The holiday season is just around the corner and Neiman Marcus has a new edition of its annual Christmas Catalog out to provide some useful gift ideas.

The catalog has featured a number of automotive gifts over the years, and this year's catalog is no different as it contains the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

We're not talking an ordinary Hummer EV, however. It's a custom example of which just one is available—for a staggering price of $285,000.

It's based on the special Hummer EV Edition 1 launch edition, which is already pretty pricey at $112,595, and it has been developed with Barrett-Jackson. The auction company's chairman and CEO, Craig Jackson, helped design a custom interior for the vehicle, which includes two-tone leather trim and anodized metal accents. The vehicle also includes Neiman Marcus badging and a puddle lamp using the initials of the retailer.

Barrett-Jackson 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 - 2021 Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalog

The buyer will also receive a home charger and priority parking at a charging station at their preferred Neiman Marcus store. The buyer will also be treated with VIP access to Jackson's personal skybox during Barrett-Jackson's auction running in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January. He or she will also be given the opportunity to drop the gavel at one of the sales.

As part of the purchase, $10,000 will also be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 is based on the Hummer EV's range-topping EV3X grade which means a peak output of 1,000 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and, with the Watts To Freedom mode engaged, a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds. Remember, this is a vehicle that weighs more than 9,000 pounds.

Currently, GMC is only offering the Hummer EV in Edition 1 guise. The regular EV3X grade will be available later this year, priced from $99,995. Less potent EV2X and EV2 grades will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The EV2X will be priced from $89,995 and the EV2 from $79,995. A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023.