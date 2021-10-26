The Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini itself have reached the end of an era. The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, which Lamborghini claims will be its last non-electrified V-12 supercar, has officially sold out.

In a press release discussing sales, Lamborghini confirmed that both the Ultimae and the Countach LPI 800-4 hybrid have sold out. The Ultimae is arriving as a coupe or roadster, with production capped at 350 units and 250 units, respectively. Production of the coupe-only Countach LPI 800-4 is limited to 112 units.

Unveiled earlier this year, the Ultimae is powered by the same 6.5-liter V-12 used in all other versions of the Aventador. However, it's tuned to deliver 769 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque via tweaks to the valve timing. The peak power is the highest of any Aventador road car, and it arrives at a screaming 8,500 rpm.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Power is routed to all four wheels through a 7-speed independent shifting rod transmission. Lamborghini quotes 0-62 mph times of 2.8 seconds for the coupe and 2.9 seconds for the roadster, with a 220-mph top speed.

The Countach LPI 800-4 is based on the Aventador, and also uses the 6.5-liter V-12, but here it's teamed with a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in the Lamborghini Sián. Peak output is 803 hp (compared to the Sián's 807 hp). Lamborghini quotes the same 0-62 mph time as the Aventador Ultimae coupe, and a 221-mph top speed.

While the Ultimae is billed as the last pure V-12 Lamborghini, the automaker isn't done with these engines. An Aventador successor due in 2023 is expected to use a newly developed V-12, which will only be the third V-12 in Lamborghini's entire history. However, it's expected to be part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.