It's been a while since we last heard from Mazzanti but the Italian performance marque has quietly continued development of its Evantra supercar to the point that there are now three distinct versions.

The latest in the lineup is the Evantra Pura which Mazzanti unveiled on Saturday during the 2021 Florence Biennale art festival in Florence, Italy.

The car serves as the entry point to the Evantra lineup and places its focus on lightness and pure driving pleasure.

For buyers looking for extreme performance, there's still the range-topping Evantra Millecavalli R whose bespoke 7.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 spits out a hypercar-worthy 1,121 hp. And if you enjoy luxury in your supercar, there's the plush Evantra 781 which still throws up plenty of performance thanks to a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 781 hp. Both models are evolutions of the previous Evantra Millecavalli and Evantra 771.

The new Pura shares its engine with the 781, though its output is slightly lower at 761 hp. Peak torque is rated at 671 lb-ft. These figures are combined with a curb weight of just 2,843 pounds, resulting in scintillating performance. Mazzanti quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 223 mph. Drive is to the rear wheels only, via a 7-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters.

Like all Evantras, the Pura features a mid-engine layout and a central structure consisting of a high-tensile, boxed-section frame made from steel. Molybdenum chrome is used in some key sections, such as the roll cage and rear sub-frame. MacPherson strut suspension is used front and rear, and a fully adjustable suspension setup can be added as an option.

Mazzanti Evantra Pura

The car sits on OZ Racing wheels wrapped with Michelin rubber measuring 255/35R19 up front and 315/30R20 at the rear. Also fitted to the car is a carbon-ceramic Brembo brake package with 6-piston calipers and 14.9-inch rotors up front and 4-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors at the rear.

Mazzanti has also revised the interior design for its latest Evantra models. There's now a digital instrument cluster whose design is similar to what you find in a race car, while the infotainment hub relies on a large touchscreen display with portrait mounting. As an option, buyers can select a steering wheel with its own central screen that displays key information such as the current gear and ideal shift times. Almost every other element of the interior is customizable, with Mazzanti offering trim options like leather and Alcantara in multiple colors.

Mazzanti tends to build its cars at a rate of just five per year, so availability is limited. Production is handled at Mazzanti's headquarters located on the outskirts of the famous Tuscan city of Pisa.