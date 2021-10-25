Having a matte paint finish is one way to make your car stand out, but there are many drawbacks as maintaining the finish and keeping it clean takes a lot more effort than a regular gloss finish.

Unlike a gloss finish, which typically has multiple layers of clear protective coats, matte paint finishes normally have just one thin coat that creates the matte effect. This makes the surface very fragile. Bird droppings that aren't cleaned quickly leave stains, for example.

And too much rubbing, like when washing, can cause the finish to lose its matte look and become shiny. This also means that small scratches and swirls can't simply be buffed out, but require fresh painting for removal, although we should point out that automakers have been developing more durable matte finishes in recent years.

Topaz Detailing performs a 'matte conversion' with its Stealth Paint Protection Film Topaz Detailing performs a 'matte conversion' with its Stealth Paint Protection Film

There's another way to get the matte look without all the hassle, and that's using a vinyl wrap which can be washed like a normal gloss finish. However, while conventional matte vinyl wraps rarely look like a factory matte finish, there's a new clear wrap that can give a matte look for the gloss paint finish applied at the factory—and protect the original paint at the same time.

The U.K.'s Topaz Detailing has a video out showing the clear wrap being applied to a Brabus-modified Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe that left the factory with a black gloss finish. Topaz calls the wrap a Stealth Paint Protection Film, and uses it even for protection on the wheels and any carbon-fiber exterior accents. Every piece is pre-cut using digital tools, meaning no cutting equipment is ever taken near the car, ensuring there aren't any marks to the original paint work. And naturally, the whole process can be reversed.

Watch the video and be mesmerized by the transformation.