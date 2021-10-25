Pagani is developing a replacement for its Huayra supercar, and CEO Horacio Pagani has revealed some key details in an in-depth interview with Italy's Quattroruote published last week.

The new car is code-named the C10 (the Huayra was the C9), and is due for a reveal around mid-2022, with the debut to take place at the Leonardo da Vinci museum in Milan, Italy.

No more than 300 examples will be built, including coupe and convertible body styles, as well as the usual string of special editions, and apparently all build slots have been sold, though it's likely some of the buyers are Pagani's preferred dealerships. As a comparison, Pagani has built around 280 Huayras.

As revealed in a 2019 interview, there are two versions of the C10 in the works, one with a newly developed 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 from Mercedes-Benz AMG and the other with an electric powertrain. The V-12 will be available with the choice of a manual transmission or a paddle-shifted sequential unit, and it will remain emissions compliant around the globe at least until 2026, after which hybrid technology will likely be required to keep.

In the case of the electric powertrain, Pagani, in his interview with Quattroruote, said the company could tap existing supplier Mercedes for the technology. Another possibility that recently opened is American electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors. Lucid's owner is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund which in August bought a 30% stake in Pagani. We'll remind you that Lucid's Air Dream Edition Performance electric sedan already offers performance that can rival one of Pagani's supercars, thanks to an 1,111-hp output.

Pagani said that peak output of the C10 will remain below 900 hp regardless of what's powering the car. He said this is enough to keep the car fun without it becoming overbearing. He said Paganis aren't about the quickest acceleration or highest top speed, and that all of his cars are speed limited to 217 mph—with not a single customer requesting for this limit to be removed. Instead, Pagani plans to focus on lightness, including for the electric version.