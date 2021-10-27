Land Rover has redesigned the Range Rover, with the new fifth-generation model to arrive at dealerships next spring as a 2022 model. While the exterior styling hasn't changed all that much, underneath is a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains and perhaps eventually hydrogen-electric powertrains.

Chevrolet's new Corvette Z06 has finally landed. The big news is the car's 5.5-liter V-8 which features a flat-plane crankshaft and double overhead cams. The engine is related to the unit in the Corvette C8.R race car, and is the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in production thanks to its 670-hp output.

A camouflaged prototype for an updated Ford Escape, a Kuga in some markets, has been spotted testing. The popular compact crossover is set to take on a tougher look that resembles the design of the Mustang Mach-E, and we should see it reach dealerships next year as a 2023 mode.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover shapes its future with plug-in power

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed with 670-hp LT6 V-8

2023 Ford Escape spy shots: Major facelift on the way

IIHS raises Top Safety Pick bar with tougher side crash test

Electric Range Rover due in 2024 could spawn hydrogen option

Hyundai Mobis "e-corner" modules would enable crab mode, rotational parking in future EVs

Tuning potential of 2022 Honda Civic Si to be on full display at SEMA show

Volvo expands recall of older sedans and wagons for airbag issue

CEO of McLaren's road car division steps down

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle will get Panasonic cylindrical cells for its structural battery approach