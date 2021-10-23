Honda this week revealed its redesigned 2022 Civic Si. The new sports compact comes exclusively in the Civic's sedan body style, and combines 200 hp with a 6-speed manual. We also tested the latest version of the Civic hatchback this week.

2022 Audi S3

Another vehicle we tested was the redesigned 2022 Audi A3, in both regular and sporty S3 guises. The latest A3 was revealed over a year ago but it is only now reaching the U.S.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet doled out a bit more information on its 2023 Corvette Z06 ahead of the October 26 reveal. The latest info was confirmation of the car's redline, made in a new teaser video.

Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 crate engine

Chevy also made headlines this week with the reveal of its biggest, most powerful crate engine to date. Set to debut at next month's SEMA show is this monster V-8 displacing a massive 10.35 liters and generating 1,004 hp. That's without any forced induction or electrification, mind you.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover is set to reveal a redesigned 2023 Range Rover next week and the latest prototypes have dropped a lot of the previous camouflage gear. The styling won't change much but underneath will be a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during Nürburgring lap time attempt

Another vehicle coming soon is the long-awaited Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The new mid-engine sports car is due next month, actually, and Porsche already has a video out showing the car lapping the Nürburgring in under 7:10.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate and ATX4

GMC's current Sierra 1500 has been on the market since the 2019 model year. It receives an update for 2022 and GMC has provided an early look this week. Key among the updates are revised styling, new in-car tech, and two additional upmarket grades.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63S E Performance spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, a redesigned Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 was spotted this week. The next GLC 63 will downsize to a 4-cylinder but will offer even more power thanks to electrification.