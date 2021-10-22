The Denali trim of the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup sells for 24% above the average pickup price. With two new high-end trims for the 2022 model year, GMC should see even higher transaction prices. On Thursday, GMC revealed the 2022 Sierra 1500, which will include the luxurious Denali Ultimate and the off-road-focused AT4X.

Sierra Denali Ultimate

The Denali Ultimate comes packed with every feature GMC can throw at it, plus trim that turns up the luxury. Standard exterior features include GM's six-way adjustable MultiPro tailgate, a carbon-fiber composite bedliner, and 22-inch wheels with a new design and a dark "Vader" finish.

Inside is where the luxury really shines. The interior luxury starts with 16-way power-adjustable massaging front seats with contrast piping and stitching. The leather extends to the door panels, center console, and instrument panel. New open-pore Paldao wood trim comes etched with a topographical map of Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America and the mountain from which the Denali sub-brand takes its name, on the passenger side of the dash. The map also appears on the front and back of the seats. A synthetic suede headliner tops off the look.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate

Animation of Mount Denali on the new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster (more on them later) also greets drivers during startup. Also included on Denali Ultimate are a 15.0-inch head-up display, a power-sliding rear window, a sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a rear camera mirror.

It comes with GM's Super Cruise driver-assistance system that allows hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of mapped roads in North America. This version allows drivers to pilot the truck hands-free even when towing, and has automatic lane changes, though they don't work when towing. GMC also includes its full towing package, which includes 14 camera views, including a transparent trailer view.

The Denali Ultimate is powered by GM's most-powerful truck engine, a 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case is standard. The Denali Ultimate costs $80,395 including destination, and the only option is GMC's Duramax diesel engine.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ATX4 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ATX4 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ATX4

Sierra AT4X

The new AT4X trim, which adds more luxury and capability to the already off-road capable AT4 trim, gets the 6.2-liter V-8 as well. It adds a Terrain mode that offers one-pedal driving when rock crawling in 4Lo, and front and rear electronic locking differentials.

Underneath, the AT4X swaps in spool valve dampers from Multi-Matic like those used on the recently announced Silverado ZR2 and the Colorado ZR2. The truck has unique springs that increase front suspension travel by 2.0 inches and the rear travel by an inch. GMC also outfits the ATX4 with a larger transfer case shield and 18-inch alloy wheels on Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires.

The ATX4's cabin sports leather upholstery in Obsidian Rush (black) with white piping and red stitching complemented by dark Vanta ash wood trim. The interior also comes loaded with the 16-way power massaging seats, synthetic suede headliner, a 15.0-inch head-up display, a Bose audio system, a power-sliding rear window, and a sunroof. It costs $74,995.

The rest of the Sierra lineup

For 2022, the base model get the same upgrades on the SLE trim and above. Those models feature a new Android automotive-based infotainment system with a 13.4-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and built-in Google functionality, including the Google Play Store, the Google Assistant, and Google Maps. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with several viewing themes also comes on those trims, and a 15.0-inch color head-up display is available.

Styling changes for all 2022 GMC Sierras include a wider front grille, thinner dual-projector beam headlights, and revisions to the front bumper and front fascia. Inside, the SLE, Elevation, and SLT trims use more premium materials, according to GMC. The center console also gets a new design, and models with front bucket seats add steering wheel shift paddles.

GMC also improves a pair of its engines. The base 2.7-liter turbo-4 increases its torque output an estimated 20% to 420 lb-ft. This teams with changes to the 8-speed automatic transmission's shift programming to improve the maximum towing capacity to 9,600 lb. Changes to the 3.0-liter turbodiesel allow buyers to choose the Max Towing package, which ups the max towing capacity to 13,200 lb, an improvement of 4,000 lb.

Every 2022 Sierra comes standard with GMC Pro Safety, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

The 2022 GMC Sierra lineup will hit dealer showrooms in the first quarter of 2022.