Geely's new premium electric-vehicle brand Zeekr has started production of its first model, the 001 electric hatch.

The first customer car was completed on Tuesday at Geely's newly constructed plant in Ningbo, China, and will be delivered to its owner on October 23.

The 001 was first shown to the world in April during Auto Shanghai 2021, and it's just the first of multiple vehicles destined to ride on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) modular EV platform. The platform will eventually be used by most Geely brands, as well as Smart which Geely now controls together with Daimler.

Geely has made a few tweaks to the Zeekr 001 since the Shanghai debut. The vehicle in production guise features a 100-kilowatt-hour battery and dual-motor powertrain rated at 536 hp and 566 lb-ft of torque. Geely claims 0-62 mph acceleration takes 3.8 seconds and charging from 10-80% is said to be possible in under 30 minutes.

The 001 also features electronic driver-assist features grouped in a suite known as Zeekr Assisted Drive. Via over-the-air updates, more advanced driver-assist features will be added to Zeekr vehicles over time.

More models from Zeekr will follow in quick succession. The brand will launch six new models over the next three years and targets annual sales of 650,000 units by 2025. Right now the brand is limited to China but Geely has hinted at expanding to Europe and other markets in the coming years.